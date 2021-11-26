ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should You Hold Back Your Coins For #BlackFriday? Pastor Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes Gives Some Advice | Get Up Exclusive

 4 days ago

Are you looking forward to taking advantage of some of the major deals during Black Friday or are you planning to save your coins? Strategist, entrepreneur, podcaster, public speaker & writer Pastor Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes gives us some advice on what we should do for Black Friday.

Years back, Black Pastors and community leaders advised the African-American community to hold back your hard-earned dollars due to social change and now with inflation and supply chain shortages, it may be time to do the same. Recovery is a must!

