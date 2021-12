Four Arkansas Heritage museums will host Holiday Open House events Dec. 4 and 5. Delta Cultural Center in Helena opens their doors on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the three museums in downtown Little Rock will celebrate on Dec. 5 at various times. All events are free and open to the public. A complimentary trolley will be available to shuttle guests between the downtown Little Rock museums and the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, which will also be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO