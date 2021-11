Kern County is seeing the effects of a nationwide nursing home staffing shortage. In fact, staffing shortages at nursing homes have been an issue long before the coronavirus reached the U.S. Nursing homes are asking certified nursing assistants to work for the same wages offered five years ago. That doesn't cut it when the work keeps you on your feet and involves a lot of lifting to bathe and dress multiple residents and otherwise watch over them. 17's Jason Kotowski has the full story.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO