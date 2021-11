Most players groan when a water level appears in their game, and it’s not hard to understand why. For the most part, water levels feel they’re taking away the fine-tuned movement that players had already gotten used to during the rest of the adventure, and it comes at the cost of a slower pace and unenjoyable movement. Nintendo is no stranger to creating water levels across its varied franchises, and many of them have suffered from these issues too. Whether that means introducing new mechanics like managing oxygen levels, wrestling with poor camerawork, or just a general sense of distraction from the core gameplay, these are the water levels that we would rather avoid playing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO