Few of the Goliad High School students in this fall’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” had seen the musical before standing on stage to audition. “I have to do three songs and I can’t sing,” said Collin Fisher, who plays Seymour Krelborn. Fisher admits that he wasn’t aware before his audition of the musicality required for his character. “I thought there would be one song but there are like four.”

GOLIAD, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO