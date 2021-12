Now that Yuito is being branded as a traitor by the New Himukan government, it’s not like he can stick around in town and wait to see what happens. He decides that his only chance is for he and his posse to escape to the one place where they might be safe: Togetsu. It’s an independent state that isn’t connected with either New Himuka or Seiran, and it might be their last change. But unbeknownst to them, Kasane and her team has also made their way to Togetsu, and the welcome they’re met with isn’t exactly a warm one.

