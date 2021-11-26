ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

'True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar'

By Leonard Pitts
Watertown Daily Times
 5 days ago

Abraham could have asked for anything. The Make-A-Wish folks stood ready to make a dream come true for the 13-year-old boy, who has aplastic anemia, a life-threatening blood disorder. But Adeola “Abraham” Olagbegi didn’t ask for a PS5 or a day with LeBron James. No, he just wanted to feed indigent...

www.wdtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

More Than One Feeling Can Be True

Childhood chronic illness involves a host of complex emotions for both children and their families. It is important to help young people understand that can feel multiple feelings simultaneously. Youth can acknowledge that they dislike their medical conditions while also acknowledging any goodness that this adversity has brought. Gratitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Boulder Clarion

Pass the compassion

After 2020’s safely distanced Thanksgiving Day gatherings, large groups of family and friends are reuniting to break bread this week in Boulder. We look forward to the hugs, the stuffing and the toasts, but honestly we also fear the potential political discussions around the table. As a Thanksgiving Day host,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Portland Tribune

More than a quilt

The Crook County Quilts of Valor has presented 133 quilts of Valor to local veterans in the past four years, and they have come to appreciate how impactful these quilts are to the recipients. On a Monday morning, members of Crook County Quilts of Valor were busy sewing blocks of...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
rolling out

The messages a Black man got after exposing KKK member

Rob Mathis did what he felt was right. When he walked into an open house in 2019 in Michigan, discovered confederate flags and a framed-KKK application hanging on the wall, he took a photo and left. He posted the photo of the application on Facebook and found out the belongings were those of Charles Anderson, a local White police officer.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
Republic

Defining critical race theory

If you were asked to explain what “critical race theory” actually and specifically is, could you?. Don’t feel bad if the honest answer to that question is simply “no.” Do feel bad if the mere mention of C.R.T. angers you, and while the honest answer to the question is still “no,” you are inclined to give an elaborate answer of how and why our schools should not be teaching it.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Martin Luther King
dailymemphian.com

Sanford: Dr. King’s immortal words are distorted by critical race theory opponents

“It’s easy for (Mississippi Gov. Tate) Reeves and others of his ilk to continually recite Dr. King’s words about content of character and pretend that racism no longer exists.”. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists...
POLITICS
kaxe.org

Racism, Sexism, and White Women

We often hear white allies say, “I will never know what it is like to be a person of color.” While this statement is true, it does not mean we shouldn't do our darndest to try to understand and especially to see how we've been taught not to see people of color as fully human - and how that has dehumanized us. – Ilsa Govan.
SOCIETY
The Post and Courier

THIS AND THAT: Thanksgiving: More than a shopping kickoff

Thanksgiving: a public acknowledgement or celebration of divine goodness; the act of giving thanks; a prayer expressing gratitude. It's that time of year once again when thoughts turn to turkey, parades and football. Some see Thanksgiving Day as a brief respite between Halloween and Christmas. They see it as the...
NFL
Athens News Courier

CRUMBS OF CANDOR: We are all beggars

Recently some interesting information fell into my hands. What is a HOBO?. Growing up we considered a hobo nothing more than a bum. It was an easy costume for a quick and easy getup for Halloween. In my day, barely past their heyday, we didn’t understand what they were made...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Sociology#Olagbegi#Wblt#American University
savrep.com

More than a lunch…

The Andrew County Museum held a veterans lunch Nov. 17 for area veterans and their spouses. About 35 showed up for a meal prepared by museum staff and volunteers (top right). Executive Director Jan Glenn (above) chats with Reid Ordnung and his wife, Marie. They are parents of Judge Michael Ordnung.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
The Gardner News

There's more than one reason why this local concert is a true holiday homecoming

ASHBURNHAM — It will be a true Christmas homecoming this year. New Dawn Arts Center (NDAC), a volunteer-run organization located at 84 Main St. (the former Ashburnham Community Church), will host a fundraiser concert featuring Ashburnham’s native recording artist and author Kevin Scott Hall, who recently moved back to the area after spending three decades in New York City.
ASHBURNHAM, MA
Watertown Daily Times

Voice of the People, Ken Berg

This article is aimed at encouraging Wisconsin residents to sign up for local elective offices throughout our state as way of serving our communities more actively while providing proof our representative government is alive and maybe not well but improving. School districts, town boards, city councils and county governments need...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
bushcenter.org

“In God We Trust,” the national motto, appears on every American coin and dollar bill. But what does it mean for the character of the country if that no longer holds true?

“In God We Trust,” the national motto, appears on every American coin and dollar bill. But what does it mean for the character of the country if that no longer holds true?. Most Americans have long believed that divine providence has been central to the establishment and flourishing of the nation. The history we were taught begins with the Pilgrims, who sought refuge in the New World, to escape persecution in the Old. Roger Williams founded the colony of Rhode Island as a refuge for those facing religious persecution in Massachusetts. Thomas Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, wrote that all men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and happiness. Abraham Lincoln ended slavery in the Emancipation Proclamation by “the gracious favor of Almighty God.” Religious conviction has inspired social change throughout American history, most importantly the civil rights movement, which was largely led by clergy and relied on religious teaching for much of its power.
DALLAS, TX
Watertown Daily Times

Rainbow patient, 107 years young, keeps on danacing

JEFFERSON — When Neoma Mathison was born in 1914, World War I was only a few months old, a gallon of gas cost around 15 cents, women still hadn’t earned the right to vote, and the average life expectancy for women was just over 56 years old. The world has...
JEFFERSON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy