'True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar'

“In God We Trust,” the national motto, appears on every American coin and dollar bill. But what does it mean for the character of the country if that no longer holds true?. Most Americans have long believed that divine providence has been central to the establishment and flourishing of the nation. The history we were taught begins with the Pilgrims, who sought refuge in the New World, to escape persecution in the Old. Roger Williams founded the colony of Rhode Island as a refuge for those facing religious persecution in Massachusetts. Thomas Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, wrote that all men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and happiness. Abraham Lincoln ended slavery in the Emancipation Proclamation by “the gracious favor of Almighty God.” Religious conviction has inspired social change throughout American history, most importantly the civil rights movement, which was largely led by clergy and relied on religious teaching for much of its power.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO