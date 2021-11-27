Inside Access: MyCauseMyCleats Reveal | 2021

Seemed like a year since the last Mick Shots, so the guys packed in a lot today, starting with the COVID outbreak that now includes head coach Mike McCarthy and just who is taking over running the team in practice and the offensive line. And at last, get Thursday's Flag Fest off their chests.
Obviously not much going on this morning. Jeff Wilson wonders on his substack if the Rangers are going to get anything done free-agency wise before the lockout kicks in on Wednesday night. And Levi Weaver caught up with former Ranger Bump Wills, who sounds kickass. That’s all for this morning....
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Comments / 0