So. Perhaps we’re not as far removed from days of old as we thought?. Monday’s loss — it was more of a start-to-finish beatdown though wasn’t it? — to UMKC signaled a low point in the Cuonzo Martin era, one that foreshadows potential dark days ahead in year five. As Sam was quick to point out on Twitter, it’s not just that Missouri looked bad... it’s that they looked totally unable to stage a comeback:

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO