The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized some peculiar cargo a month ago, finding almost 4,000 bongs that had been flown into the Washington Dulles International Airport. The drug paraphernalia was brought in from China and reached the states on Oct. 2. Despite marijuana being legal in several states, a release from CBP noted that “the glass bongs violated U.S. laws on the importation of drug paraphernalia.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO