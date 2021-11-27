ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr, Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to then-President Donald Trump.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — David Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon; Fauci.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

“Fox News Sunday” — Collins; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

