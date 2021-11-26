ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan recreates Spirited Away's train scene in Animal Crossing

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 3 days ago
If there ever was a single moment in video games that highlights how wildly creative fans can be, it might be this tribute to Spirited Away in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Over on Animal Crossing’s subreddit, user Pepper_Gecko shared their meticulously-crafted island recreation of the famous train scene from the 2001 animated film Spirited Away. Anyone that’s seen the film undoubtedly remembers the surreal, chill, yet bizarrely haunting scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s magnum opus. It’s one of the most ionic moments from arguably the most influential animated film of the past two decades.

Somehow, they even have the cityscape scrolling past in the background as No-Face sits there, being as creepy as ever. Take a look at Pepper_Gecko’s tribute to Spirited Away for yourself below.

In the train….. from AnimalCrossing

Also, if you’re keen on checking it out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the island code is DA-0824-9020-1383. It’ll surely be free of those disgusting roaches, too!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still staggeringly popular, even nearly two years on from its release. Now that the enormous 2.0 update is out, fans are returning to the game in droves. It’s the second-best-selling title on the Nintendo Switch, after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

