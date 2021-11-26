ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Vegan Hallacas

By Gaby Weir Vera
feastmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the holiday season, many Latin American families spend days preparing and making tamales, which traditionally feature masa or corn dough stuffed with a hearty meat stew and wrapped in banana leaves or corn husks. Although flavor profiles vary from country to country, the masa or corn dough is the common...

www.feastmagazine.com

Comments / 1

Velma813
4d ago

From where am from they are called Pasteles they are made the same way and that's what we eat during our Navidades 👍👏🥂

Reply
2
Related
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods For a Flatter Stomach, Say Dietitians

Sometimes when you are trying to get a flatter stomach, you may think that skipping meals will help. However, breakfast is not only important for our overall health, but it is truly important for metabolism and for getting that flat belly you desire. Some of the best breakfasts you can...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Vegetable Oil#Holiday Season#Food Drink#Latin American#Venezuelan#Colombian#Mexican#P A N
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
feastmagazine.com

Oaxacan Spiced Hot Chocolate

Imagine entering a snow-dusted house filled with the scent of simmering spices and then being handed this Oaxacan-inspired hot chocolate. Easy to whip up, the recipe calls for Abuelita, a brand of chocolate tablets available at most Latin markets, which is combined with oat milk, cinnamon and ancho chiles. For a completely dairy-free version of the drink, I top it with whipped coconut cream, and it’s just as delicious with or without the liquor.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

How to Make Homemade Vegan Baklava

Baklava is a scrumptious delicacy said to be invented in Turkey and Greece. However, many Mediterranean countries have put their own unique spin on it, slightly tweaking the recipe to make it their own. The history of Baklava is not very well documented, so there is some controversy regarding its origins. Today, this treat can be found all over the world and is known for its sweet, rich flavor and flaky texture.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Whole-Cut Vegan Meats

Redefine Meat newly launched plant-based whole cuts that are being introduced to high-end restaurants, offering premium alternatives to beef, lamb and more. The taste and texture of these meatless products are said to "achieve a level of product quality comparable to high-quality animal meat" and they offer chefs more freedom when it comes to enhancing their menus with plant-based options.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy