Operation Christmas: Junior Service League gathering toys for kids in need

By Michelle Charles mcharles@stwnewspress.com
The News Press
The News Press
 3 days ago
Volunteers sort through toys for Operation Christmas 2014, sponsored by the Stillwater Junior Service League.  News Press File Photo

The members of Stillwater’s Junior Service League have decided to continue their annual toy drive for the Operation Christmas holiday store.

At one point, it looked as though the volunteer organization might have to focus on raising money for another group doing similar work because they questioned whether they had enough helpers to pull off a physical store. President Candace Robinson said they ultimately decided to go for it, but scaled back, taking on just 50 families. In past years, they have helped up to 300 children.

For Operation Christmas, JSL works with Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency to identify and screen the recipients. Parents are asked to volunteer their time in the store and in return, get to shop for gifts for their family.

People can support the community effort to give children a merrier Christmas by donating a new, unwrapped gift suitable for kids age 6 months to 18 years before Dec. 6.

Donation boxes are located around town and can be found at:

  • Aspen Coffee Co. in Fountain Square
  • BancFirst in downtown
  • Candace Robinson Farmer’s Insurance
  • Dollar General on South U.S. 177
  • Interworks
  • Jeff Millard State Farm
  • Kicker
  • Lucas Grounds State Farm
  • Orangetheory Fitness
  • Prairie Arts Center
  • Stillwater Safety Lane
  • Whisper Intimate Apparel
  • Stillwater YMCA
  • Tractor Supply
  • Habitat for Humanity ReStore
  • Stillwater Milling Company

