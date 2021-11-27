ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs’ Friend Adam Church Surprised and Grateful to Star in ‘Doin’ This’ Music Video

By Billy Dukes
 3 days ago
Luke Combs turned his music video for "Doin' This" over to his good friend Adam Church, but the lesser-known country singer didn't have any idea what was planned until the last second. Talking to Taste of Country, Church reflected on his college days with Combs and explained how his...

