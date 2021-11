GREAT BEND — Thanksgiving may have come and gone last week, but mental health professionals say the good things about Thanksgiving can be experienced throughout the year. Dr. Patrick Stang from the Center for Counseling and Consultation was a guest last week on 1590 KVGB and 95.5 FM's Out & About program hosted by Scott Donovan. Stang, the medical director and staff psychiatrist for the Center, said that giving thanks has more benefits than you might expect.

