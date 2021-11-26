Justice Department asks 10th Circuit to recognize a right to record police

Colorado Politics: Less than a month after the nation’s highest court declined to take up a Colorado case implicating the right of bystanders to record police officers, another man is asking the Denver-based federal appeals court to definitively establish that the First Amendment protects such activity. Abade Irizarry, who describes...
A federal judge has ordered two lawyers who filed a class action lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump to pay more than $180,000 in attorney’s fees for defendants Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and others, saying the lawsuit was intended to manipulate “gullible members of the public” and helped spur the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports that as of Nov. 23 there were 5,338 unruly passenger reports sent to the agency. (Washington) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday directed federal prosecutors across the country to prioritize the prosecution of airline passengers committing assault and other crimes on board. This...
The U.S. government has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to lift a stay on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private sector employers. In a motion filed Tuesday, the government said the Fifth Circuit’s stay on the agency rule requiring workers to...
SEATTLE (AP) — In the floorboards below the bathroom sink, $20,000. In the insulation behind a water heater, $100,000. In a hole below the dishwasher, $200,000. And in the drywall behind a toilet paper roll, plastic bottles filled with gold coins. There was so much cash — $1.1 million —...
Federal prosecutors filed a motion Sunday night to block former Trump adviser Steve Bannon from making public documents he receives from the Justice Department, in what they charge are an attempt to “try this case in the media rather than in court.”. Bannon, who is charged with two counts of...
Federal prosecutors have petitioned the judge overseeing the criminal contempt of Congress case against ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon to reject his request to make most of the evidence against him public because granting it would allow him to engage in witness tampering.On 17 November, attorneys with the Washington DC US attorney’s office asked US District Judge Carl Nichols to issue an order which would allow Mr Bannon and his attorneys to receive transcripts of the grand jury proceedings which led to his indictment to allow them to prepare for a future trial. Prosecutors also asked Judge Nichols to issue...
Adjacent landowners owe no duty of care to a driver whose pickup truck hit a patch of black ice, veered off the road and hit their fortified mailbox in the right of way, the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in a 5-2 decision. The state supreme court found no liability...
Roe v. Wade is an important piece of the duct tape that holds this fractious nation together, and it would be a grievous error for the antiabortion majority on the Supreme Court to rip it away. But that is precisely what the court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, looks poised...
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will reconsider the fundamental principle that has underpinned abortion law since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling: the right to end a pregnancy before the viability of the fetus. Oral arguments will take place in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case concerning Mississippi’s...
Like the Whac-A-Mole game at the carnival, every time state and federal law enforcement officials think they have smacked down scam robocalls, the unwanted calls pop up in a slightly different place with a slightly different face. One new trick is for callers to send messages straight to voicemail. The...
The successful prosecution of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers this month almost didn’t happen. And that leaves us focused on something unusual in the world of accountability for prosecutors: the indictment in September of Jacqueline Johnson, the former district attorney in Georgia’s Brunswick Judicial Circuit. A grand jury indicted Johnson on multiple charges related to allegations about her actions as the first prosecutor presented with the crime committed by Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.
There was no vaccine for chickenpox in 1973, and licensure for the combination treatment of measles, mumps, and rubella was only 2 years old. The Heimlich Maneuver, a common treatment for choking , had not been finalized, and physicians had yet to successfully complete a heart-lung transplant. Unborn babies at 28 weeks were considered viable outside the womb.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore City homicide prosecutor was indicted on 88 charges including stalking, extortion and harassment, the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor announced Tuesday.
According to charging documents, Adam Lane Chaudry allegedly abused court processes like grand jury subpoenas and other official investigative tools for information to stalk his exes while serving as an Assistant State’s Attorney for the city. He allegedly obtained phone records from his exes and their associates for years.
Chaudry allegedly took advantage of his office to extort $10,000 from someone on behalf of a friend, according to the indictment.
Further charges Chaudry faces include:...
GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
President Joe Biden's administration announced its 10th round of judicial nominees last week in an aim to fill vacancies left by a pair of retiring judges from the 2nd and 6th Courts of Appeals, continuing a fast-paced trend of nominations to offset the judicial legacy left by his predecessor.
