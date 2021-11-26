ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Department asks 10th Circuit to recognize a right to record police

coloradofoic.org
 4 days ago

Colorado Politics: The U.S. Department of Justice is urging the federal appeals court based in Denver to establish that the First Amendment protects the public’s right to record police...

coloradofoic.org

Comments / 0

Related
coloradofoic.org

Appeals court to reconsider bystanders’ right to record police

Colorado Politics: Less than a month after the nation’s highest court declined to take up a Colorado case implicating the right of bystanders to record police officers, another man is asking the Denver-based federal appeals court to definitively establish that the First Amendment protects such activity. Abade Irizarry, who describes...
LAKEWOOD, CO
NBC Chicago

Federal Judge Tells Lawyers to Pay in US Election Fraud Case

A federal judge has ordered two lawyers who filed a class action lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump to pay more than $180,000 in attorney’s fees for defendants Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and others, saying the lawsuit was intended to manipulate “gullible members of the public” and helped spur the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Law.com

Government Asks 6th Circuit to Lift Stay on OSHA Vaccine-or-Test Mandate

The U.S. government has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to lift a stay on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private sector employers. In a motion filed Tuesday, the government said the Fifth Circuit’s stay on the agency rule requiring workers to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Appellate Court#Police Misconduct#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 10th Circuit#Civil Rights Division
The Independent

Prosecutors ask judge to keep Steve Bannon evidence away from public over potential ‘witness tampering’

Federal prosecutors have petitioned the judge overseeing the criminal contempt of Congress case against ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon to reject his request to make most of the evidence against him public because granting it would allow him to engage in witness tampering.On 17 November, attorneys with the Washington DC US attorney’s office asked US District Judge Carl Nichols to issue an order which would allow Mr Bannon and his attorneys to receive transcripts of the grand jury proceedings which led to his indictment to allow them to prepare for a future trial. Prosecutors also asked Judge Nichols to issue...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Stateline

Robocallers Try New Tactics to Evade Crackdowns

Like the Whac-A-Mole game at the carnival, every time state and federal law enforcement officials think they have smacked down scam robocalls, the unwanted calls pop up in a slightly different place with a slightly different face. One new trick is for callers to send messages straight to voicemail. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery trial shines a light on prosecutorial misconduct

The successful prosecution of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers this month almost didn’t happen. And that leaves us focused on something unusual in the world of accountability for prosecutors: the indictment in September of Jacqueline Johnson, the former district attorney in Georgia’s Brunswick Judicial Circuit. A grand jury indicted Johnson on multiple charges related to allegations about her actions as the first prosecutor presented with the crime committed by Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

The science has changed, and so should the Supreme Court

There was no vaccine for chickenpox in 1973, and licensure for the combination treatment of measles, mumps, and rubella was only 2 years old. The Heimlich Maneuver, a common treatment for choking , had not been finalized, and physicians had yet to successfully complete a heart-lung transplant. Unborn babies at 28 weeks were considered viable outside the womb.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Homicide Prosecutor Faces 88 Charges For Using Privileges To Stalk, Harass & Extort

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A former Baltimore City homicide prosecutor was indicted on 88 charges including stalking, extortion and harassment, the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor announced Tuesday. According to charging documents, Adam Lane Chaudry allegedly abused court processes like grand jury subpoenas and other official investigative tools for information to stalk his exes while serving as an Assistant State’s Attorney for the city. He allegedly obtained phone records from his exes and their associates for years. Chaudry allegedly took advantage of his office to extort $10,000 from someone on behalf of a friend, according to the indictment. Further charges Chaudry faces include:...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy