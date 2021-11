The Lions begin their second-consecutive run in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night after punching their ticket to the postseason with a 2-0 victory on Decision Day over CF Montréal. Tuesday’s match will serve as the first time in Club history that the side will have to travel in the postseason after hosting a pair of matches in their first playoff berth a year ago. In two seasons under Head Coach Oscar Pareja, City has earned back-to-back playoff berths, with Tuesday night serving as the beginning of his seventh run in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as a manager through his time in Orlando along with previous stints at FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO