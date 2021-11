The Dan Mullen era in Florida has come to an end. Florida has parted ways with Mullen, who took over as the coach in Gainesville in 2018. The final straw in a disappointing 2021 campaign came on Saturday, when the Gators lost 24-23 at Missouri in overtime. That followed a dismal performance in Week 11 in which Florida beat 3-5 FCS opponent Samford 70-52. The Bulldogs scored 42 points at the half, which is the most points surrendered by a Florida defense in the history of the program.

