Michigan State

Central Michigan offers 6-foot-7 eighth grader Tristan Comer

By Peter Warren about 8 hours
 3 days ago
Central Michigan extended an offer Friday to Tristan Comer, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound eighth grader from Freeland, Mich. Comer is a two-sport athlete in the Michigan town, playing both football and basketball. He is still a long...

