Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Ohio State

Michigan is now 10-1 and sitting at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Now, everything is in front of them. All that stands in their way, are the Buckeyes. Obviously OSU has had Michigan's number for some time now, but this year's edition of the game is in Ann Arbor and for all the marbles. Here are some things that very well could happen agains the Bucks on Saturday afternoon.

1. Blake Corum will score a touchdown

After being on the sidelines for two weeks, Corum is going to be fresh, amped up and ready to go against the Buckeyes in the biggest game of the year. There's no doubt that Michigan wants to shorten the game, limit possessions and keep the Ohio State offense on the sidelines, so running the ball effectively is going to be paramount. If the running back stable is at full strength, which it appears to be, Corum is going to find the end zone.

2. Jake Moody will kick 2+ field goals

Ohio State's defense has been really good over the last nine weeks after getting off to a pretty slow start. They're actually 5th in the country in stop rate during that stretch, which takes into account, forcing punts, turning the opponent over on downs and taking the ball away. It feels like Jim Harbaugh is going to be conservative in this one, so I could see some stops piling up for OSU forcing Moody to do his thing.

3. Michigan will pick off CJ Stroud at least once

I do think Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo will get to CJ Stroud a little bit, causing him to change his platform and get outside of the pocket, which is when he struggles. If he has a clean pocket and lots of time, he'll pick any team in the country apart. If he's uncomfortable, there are plays to be made by the defense. I think Michigan will do that at least once but it probably needs to be more than that for U-M to have a chance.

4. CJ Stroud will throw for more than 350 yards

On the flip side, I think Stroud is going to have a pretty productive day. He's averaging 346.8 yards per game and his weapons are just too good to be held completely in check. Michigan's pass defense is solid but after watching OSU shred Michigan State last week, I feel like Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are going to try to take the wind out of U-M's sails early, just like they did against Sparty.

5. Ohio State will cover the spread

The spread is only seven points right now and it actually hasn't moved that much. I just think Ohio State is on another level and peaking at the right time for U-M to keep it that close. Watching Ohio State last week really showed what they're capable of if things are clicking. I know the game was in Columbus, and I know Michigan State's pass defense is atrocious, but that MSU team beat U-M a few weeks ago and they were completely taken apart by Ohio State. The Buckeyes literally could've scored 100 on them that day. Rivalries are always tricky, and OSU is facing some things on Saturday that they haven't seen yet this season, but I just think if both teams play their own solid brand of football, Ohio State is just substantially better.