It’s a docuseries event five decades in the making… Starting November 25, Disney+ will debut the brand-new, highly anticipated three-part series The Beatles: Get Back. Directed by three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the iconic band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases the warmth, camaraderie, and creative genius that defined the legacy of the Fab Four, compiled from more than 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (by Let It Be documentarian Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio—all of which have been restored especially for this series. Incredibly, Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to these private Apple Corps Ltd. film archives.

