Arizona vs. Arizona State. Wildcats vs. Sun Devils. Tucson vs. Tempe. Wilbur vs. Sparky. Jedd Fisch vs. Herm Edwards. The most intense rivalry in Arizona will be on display Saturday afternoon, when the UA visits ASU in the regular-season finale. Will the game be a repeat of the 70-7 drubbing from last season? Or are the Wildcats capable of mustering up the effort to win? The Star's Justin Spears, Michael Lev and Alec White break it all down; plus, a look at this week's Pac-12 football slate.

