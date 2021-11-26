ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A beautiful and mild weekend ahead

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear and calm conditions will continue tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. A few clouds will move into the area...

KQ2 Forecast: 70's on Thursday

Temperatures today were well above average with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
KQ2 Forecast: Well above average temperatures today

Temperatures today will be well above average with highs back in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for...
A Beautiful, Mild Start to December

Wednesday will be sunny and mild with north breeze. Highs will climb about 15 degrees above normal in the upper 60s. Lows will drop to near 40 with light winds. We will test the record high of 77 degrees on Thursday! A strong southwest wind will elevate fire danger. We will test the record high of 79 degrees on Friday. A cold front early Saturday will drop highs to the 60s this weekend, still above normal. There’s a small chance for showers Saturday.
Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
Mild Air Ahead Before Cold Takes Hold for the Weekend

Forging ahead through this busy pattern, we’re finding some days start with sun (clouds) and finish with clouds (sun). Such was tomorrow, and so will be today: bright start, then more clouds. We’re also watching the temperatures start to tick up too. Highs climb close to 50 today, but soar...
Another warm, mild and dry day ahead for Wednesday

Unseasonably warm temperatures with considerable high-level clouds at times is the weather outlook for Wednesday. It will be windy, especially in the Cody Foothills this morning. A fewmore record highs could occur today. Today’s highs in the Wind River Basin will be in the low-to-mid 60s, Shoshoni and the Bighorn...
Dry Through The Weekend With Very Mild Afternoons

MILD DECEMBER WEATHER: Temperatures are generally in the 67-72 degree range across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Scattered clouds over North Alabama are in association with an “Alberta clipper” wave that is moving through Tennessee and Kentucky. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 40s and low 50s.
70's on Thursday

Temperatures today were well above average with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
Mild Thursday, Cooler Temps Friday & This Weekend

A great start to Winter with a 50° day, sunny. For tonight, becoming mostly cloudy. Temps drop into the 30s by midnight, but will slowly rise by daybreak. The coldest temps overnight will be between midnight and 3 A.M. At the coast, temps in the 50s by morning. Thursday, showers...
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Moves In Along With Warmer Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are warming up to start the month of December with highs today near 50 degrees. In fact, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for today’s high with morning temperatures bottoming out near 32°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This will likely be the warmest day since November 18th when we hit 61 degrees. We did hit 49 degrees on November 25th. While I started talking about temperatures, the big weather story today is a return of rain. Photo...
