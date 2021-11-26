ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Five Chinese Academicians Will Deliver Important Speeches: Molecular Hydrogen As A New Direction Of Medical Research In China

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asclepius Meditec ("the Company"), the organizer of the conference, is pleased to announce that five academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Zhong Nanshan, Tang Zhaoyou, Fan Daiming, Xia Zhaofan and Ding Wenjiang, will deliver important speeches on hydrogen biomedicine at the 7th National Conference on Hydrogen Biomedicine on November 27 th, 2021, Beijing time.

The conference is the most influential national conference since China launched large-scale hydrogen biomedical research in 2011. The Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), directly under the State Council of China, represents the country's highest honor in the field of science and technology. The five academicians of this conference are delivering the speeches simultaneously at the conference, indicating that hydrogen biomedicine has been fully recognized by the scientific community and will become a new direction of medical research in China in the future.

Since 2020, Chinese medicine has drawn wide attention from the international community thanks to its outstanding performance in fighting COVID-19. During COVID-19 period rampaged in China, a Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer produced by Shanghai Asclepius Meditec Co., Ltd., with output of mixed gas 3L/min containing 66.6% hydrogen; and 33.3% oxygen, has been included in China National COVID-19 Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for three times. Taking it as an opportunity, hydrogen biomedicine as a new force of Chinese medicine has come into the public eye.

According to China's anti-pandemic expert team, molecular hydrogen has the functions of anti-inflammation, anti-oxidation, scavenging malignant free radicals, dispersive oxygen and enhancing human immunity, which has obvious effects on the treatment of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19.During the pandemic in China, more than 3,000 patients adopted "oxygen and hydrogen inhalation" to relieve dyspnea, cough and chest distress. Among them, after "hydrogen and oxygen inhalation" a large number of severe patients significantly alleviated their symptoms. The discharge time is significantly shortened as well.

The World Health Organization has found that even if those who have strong immunity get infected with the novel coronavirus, they will only become asymptomatic infected patients, with relatively little impact on health. Therefore, China's anti-pandemic expert team has recommended "hydrogen and oxygen inhalation" for COVID-19 prevention and rehabilitation.

Hydrogen oxygen medicine is a medical method enriched with Chinese philosophical thinking. Hydrogen oxygen mixed gas is produced from natural water molecules, which is more green, environmentally friendly and harmless compared with modern medicine with side effects. Chinese scientists have broken through the technical bottleneck of flammable and explosive character of hydrogen oxygen mixed gas, and widely applied the therapy to COVID-19 treatment, which can be called the pioneering work of modern medicine. According to a report titled "Strategies and Progress in Combating Novel Coronavirus in China" published in the Journal of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, "hydrogen and oxygen inhalation" therapy is currently the only treatment with "unknown side effects" other than convalescent plasma therapy.

Taking the efforts of Chinese scientists in the past decade as its foundation, Shanghai Asclepius Meditec Co. Ltd., a pioneer in the field of molecular hydrogen medicine in China, has obtained the certification for Class III medical device by China NMPA, which is not only the first in China, but also the first one over the world.

On November 27, the 7th National Conference on Hydrogen Biomedicine, to be held in Shanghai, China, will be broadcast live worldwide. Global live link (English version): https://www.ascleway.cn:1316/center/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-chinese-academicians-will-deliver-important-speeches-molecular-hydrogen-as-a-new-direction-of-medical-research-in-china-301432529.html

SOURCE Asclepius Meditec

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
HEALTH SERVICES
spglobal.com

Spotlight: China's October crude imports at 39-month low, likely to rebound on demand from new refineries

A version of this Spotlight from S&P Global Platts Analytics was first published Nov. 10. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. China's crude imports fell to 39-month low, reflecting stock draws, weak refinery demand and a likely delay in the reporting of discharged cargoes over the National Day holidays.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Data analysis: China’s sixth plenum veers in a new direction

On Nov. 11, the Communist Party of China concluded this year's plenum, the annual meeting of the leading Central Committee, and released a brief communique detailing what senior leaders discussed and agreed upon. A Protocol data analysis of 27 previous plenum communiques in Chinese from 2002 to 2021, totaling over 27,000 words, shows that this year's outcome was unusual in a number of ways, with a focus on celebrating China's history not seen before.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhong Nanshan
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese LNG imports up 24% in Oct

The imports were down 8.6% month/month, however. In October, Chinese LNG imports came in at 6.17mn metric tons, up 24.3% year/year, customs department data published on November 18 showed. The imports were down 8.6% month/month, however. During the January-October period, LNG imports were 64.6mn mt, up 22.5% yr/yr. Meanwhile, China’s...
ECONOMY
Fortune

A Chinese court fined five independent directors hundreds of millions of dollars. Now China’s board members are quitting

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China’s independent directors are quitting once coveted seats on the boards of listed companies, spooked by fines levied on five directors of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co. that totaled hundreds of millions of dollars. Independent directors of...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Lightspeed China raises $920M for new funds, adds five partners

The capital went towards two funds: Lightspeed China Partners V with $460 million for early-stage startups and Lightspeed China Partners Select II with $460 million for growth-stage opportunities. Both will be seeking investments in green tech, deep tech, enterprise tech, health tech and consumer tech, the firm said. Lightspeed Venture...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Research#Science And Technology#Molecular Hydrogen#Chinese#Cae
TheStreet

Global Anatomic Pathology Industry Report 2021-2026 - Emerging Economies Such As China, India, And Brazil Expected To Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global anatomic pathology market is projected to reach USD 49.1 billion by 2026 from USD 35.1 billion in 2021,...
BUSINESS
WMBB

Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
KPVI Newschannel 6

UNMC researchers develop 'molecular scissors' to target HIV

Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have used a new method they're calling a "molecular scissors" to nearly eliminate HIV embedded in the genetic material of human cells. Published last week in the journal EBioMedicine by the Lancet, the study builds on work that the UNMC team announced...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron: How transmissible is the new variant and can it evade vaccines?

The emergence of the new omicron variant of coronavirus has prompted public concern around the world and sent scientists racing to examine its potential impact.So far more than 150 infections of the omicron variant have been detected in more than a dozen countries across the world, with the highest number — 77 cases — reported in South Africa.In an address from the White House on Monday, US president Joe Biden said omicron is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic” while urging people to keep getting their vaccines and booster shots.The heavily mutated variant, whose scientific name is...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

GreenLight Biosciences (ENVI) Partners With IAVI To Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Africa

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLight Biosciences has partnered with the non-profit scientific research organization IAVI to work together on a Phase I clinical trial in Africa. IAVI and its partners were among the first to conduct HIV vaccine clinical trials in Africa, and since then, IAVI has sponsored more than 60 vaccine and biologics clinical trials in 13 countries. IAVI has built partnerships with centers of excellence for clinical research in five sub-Saharan African countries, and is developing vaccines and biologics against HIV, COVID-19, tuberculosis, Lassa fever, snakebite, and other diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

Liquid Biopsy Market Worth $5.8 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Liquid Biopsy Market by Product (Assay Kits, Instruments, Service), Circulating Biomarkers (CTC, ctDNA), Technology (NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer (Lung, Breast, Prostate), Non-Cancer), End User (Reference Lab, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.1%.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy