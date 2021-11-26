ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PARTNERS BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Partners Bancorp - PTRS

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Partners Bancorp (NasdaqCM: PTRS) to OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NasdaqGS: OCFC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Partners may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst for each share of Partners that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-ptrs/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200 New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partners-bancorp-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-partners-bancorp---ptrs-301432509.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

