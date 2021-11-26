ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDEPENDENCE HOLDING INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Independence Holding Company - IHC

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Independence Holding Company (IHC) - Get Independence Holding Company Report to Geneve Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Independence will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of Independence that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ihc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200 New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-holding-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-independence-holding-company---ihc-301432504.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

