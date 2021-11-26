ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GUARANTY FEDERAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. - GFED

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGM: GFED) to QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) - Get QCR Holdings, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Guaranty may elect to receive (i) $30.50 in cash, (ii) 0.58775 shares of QCR Holdings common stock, or (iii) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR Holdings common stock (subject to proration), for each share of Guaranty that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-gfed/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200 New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guaranty-federal-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-guaranty-federal-bancshares-inc---gfed-301432502.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

TheStreet

TNT; PKKFF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) ("Tenet" or the "Company") (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tnt.
BUSINESS
The Press

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ("Marathon Digital" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MARA) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EXICURE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Exicure, Inc. On Behalf Of Exicure Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Exicure, Inc. ("Exicure" or the "Company") (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report on behalf of Exicure stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Exicure has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (STXB) - Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB, by Simmons First National Corporation ("Simmons") (SFNC) - Get Simmons First National Corporation Class A Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of Spirit common stock will receive, in the aggregate, 18,325,000 shares of Simmons common stock, while holders of Spirit stock options and warrants will receive cash payments. The proposed transaction has a total value of approximately $581 million.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OSH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Oak Street Health, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - OSH

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) resulting from allegations that Oak Street may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Oak Street...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Going Private Transaction With Simmons

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Spirit (Nasdaq: STXB), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Simmons. Ademi LLP alleges Spirit's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Spirit shareholders will receive only approximately $30 per share...
BUSINESS
