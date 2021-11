Regal Cinemas has now followed the path laid out by rival AMC Theaters and has begun accepting crypto such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin for tickets and concessions. AMC had made headlines when it became the first major cinema chain to accept crypto payments for tickets and concessions, in addition to accepting crypto for things such as gift cards. It had taken the company a couple of months but it had finally become a reality in November when crypto payments were fully integrated into AMC.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO