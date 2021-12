It’s tough to be a Dragon Age fan in 2021. It’s been eight years since the last installment in the series, and Dragon Age 4 has only become more and more elusive as time goes on. With the hope of some kind of trailer reveal or announcement at this year’s Game Awards beginning to die out, another piece of bad news strikes: Matt Goldman, the senior creative director of Dragon Age 4, has left Bioware after more than 23 years. There was no bad blood, according to reports, and the split was mutual. Fans aren’t taking it as well, with the departure feeling like a breakup at the worst possible time in the relationship. We were so close to good news. So close!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO