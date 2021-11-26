Call of Duty: Vanguard Players Want Map Voting To Return

By now, the “Call of Duty” franchise is quite literally too big to fail. Yes, people complain about the repetitive nature of a series that seems to barely alter what it delivers year after year, and those same people typically go out and buy it every single year. There has been a “Call of Duty” game every Fall for a generation now, and the franchise shows no signs of tiring in terms of its pop culture footprint. Even action and horror films have consistently replicated the first-person chaos of the series, recently evidenced by Timo Tjahjanto’s segment in “V/H/S/94,” which feels like it could be a “Zombies” expansion pack in a “CoD” game. Every year, “Call of Duty” slightly alters its multiplayer section, adds a few maps (although the “remastered” old ones often seem the most popular), and tacks on a 6-7 hour campaign. All of this is true of the newest, “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” which returns the series to World War II, drops 20 multiplayer maps with a traditionally deep level of customization, and even presents a cinematic, progressively cast campaign with recognizable stars like Dominic Monaghan, Laura Bailey, and Martin Copping. People will play it until next November, even if the wear and tear is starting to show on the treads of this franchise’s tires a bit.

