Holiday event in San Jose has something for everyone this year. Photo Credit: Christmas in the Park. We are already seeing many pre-pandemic holiday traditions return this year and San Jose’s annual Christmas in the Park event is one of the activities giving visitors a small taste of normalcy. This year, there are two locations. One for drivers who want to stay away from the crowds, and one for walkers who want to experience the tradition the way it was before the pandemic. According to NBC Bay Area, masks won’t be required for either experience you choose. Last year, the event was closed off to pedestrians making it drive-thru only for the first time in its more than 40-year history.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO