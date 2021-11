Pick your cliché for Def Leppard's "Bringin' on the Heartbreak": "If at first you don't succeed" or "second time's the charm." Either is appropriate. The power ballad from the British quintet's second LP, High 'n' Dry, spent its first few years as an album track. It was the set's second single but didn't chart on either side of the pond. The performance video, however — initially shot for Don Kirshner's Rock Concert — got some airplay on MTV during the channel's burgeoning days, when it was clamoring for clips to telecast. That in turn helped drive High 'n' Dry to No. 38 on the Billboard 200.

