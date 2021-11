In the latest news, airlines and the Transportation Security Administration try to reassure travelers that they can handle a big upsurge in Thanksgiving trips next week; dozens of Congress members urge Biden to impose a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel; United Airlines schedules extra flights from the Bay Area and elsewhere into Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show in January; San Jose gets new Palm Springs service; United and Vietnam Airlines set starting dates for SFO flights to Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City, respectively; foreign carriers unveil new or revived routes from Los Angeles' LAX to Paris and Tokyo; Alaska Airlines launches Belize service, Panama’s Copa comes back to Denver, and Delta Airlines adds codeshare routes to South America with LATAM; American Airlines drops more than two dozen routes in the eastern United States; Mineta San Jose offers online parking reservations; Portland cuts the ribbon on a new car rental center; United schedules reopening of some Polaris lounges and American will build a new Admirals Club at Austin.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO