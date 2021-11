The numbers might seem to give plenty of ammo to COVID-19 vaccine doubters. As the share of vaccinated people in Pennsylvania has grown over the summer and fall, so has the number of COVID-19 cases. As of Thanksgiving week, the daily case count and number hospitalized was similar to a year earlier, when no one was vaccinated. The trajectory seemed similar to the one that severely stressed hospitals and culminated in more than 200 deaths per day shortly after Christmas last year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO