New Merck study results raise questions about its COVID-19 pill

By Ben Fidler
biopharmadive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew study results disclosed by Merck & Co. on Friday indicated its COVID-19 pill molnupiravir may not be as effective as the company previously stated, a finding that could change how the Food and Drug Administration and its advisers view the drug at an upcoming meeting. In October, Merck...

FOXBusiness

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J talk omicron response

As COVID-19's new omicron variant has begun to emerge overseas, vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have outlined their respective strategies to tackle the new strain. Moderna, which has an authorized booster dose at the 50 microgram (µg) dose level for adults ages 18 years or older, has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

FDA panel to discuss emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Representatives from Merck will meet before advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to discuss emergency use authorization for the company's experimental COVID-19 pill. Executives from the company are expected to present on Merck's molnupiravir oral capsules before the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Two COVID-19 pills could change the course of the pandemic

Imagine being able to go to your local pharmacy and pick up a bottle of pills to treat COVID-19 that would have you feeling better in days. Soon, that could be the reality because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing two antiviral pills, one from Pfizer and one from Merck, for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eli Lilly
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

FDA's AdComm Meet Tomorrow To Review Safety, Efficacy of Merck's COVID-19 Pill

Key advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet Tuesday, November 30, to decide emergency use authorization to Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) experimental pill to treat COVID-19. Members of the agency's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee will scrutinize the Company's data before voting on whether its overall benefits outweigh its risks.
INDUSTRY
#Merck Group#Drugs#Covid 19#New Merck#Merck Co
The Atlantic

The New COVID Drugs Are a Bigger Deal Than People Realize

Although masks, distancing, ventilation, testing, and contact tracing have all helped forestall a collapse of the American health-care system under the weight of COVID-19, the pandemic will come under control in only two ways: Preventives—specifically vaccines—will harness people’s immune system to keep them from becoming infected, getting sick, and spreading the coronavirus, while targeted therapeutics will offer hope to those who have already developed symptoms. The emergence of Omicron, a worrisome new variant of the coronavirus, underscores the need to use multiple tools to fight the disease. In infectious diseases, control of a pathogen means reducing its impact even if it remains endemic in the world. Fortunately, the United States is poised to authorize two oral antivirals: molnupiravir and Paxlovid. The former is the generic name of a drug made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; the latter is the trade name of a drug combination made by Pfizer. Both come in pill form, and a five-day treatment course of each will provide certain patients with significant benefits.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Merck COVID-19 pill: FDA panel to review safety data of molnupiravir

WASHINGTON - An influential panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to meet Tuesday to review safety data of an experimental COVID-19 pill developed by Merck. The FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, which is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET,...
INDUSTRY
WTAJ

Final US hurdle for Merck’s COVID-19 pill: FDA panel review

WASHINGTON (AP) — An experimental COVID-19 drug that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill to treat the coronavirus faces one final hurdle Tuesday: A panel of government experts will scrutinize data on the medication from drugmaker Merck. The Food and Drug Administration is asking its outside experts whether the agency should authorize the pill, […]
INDUSTRY
biopharmadive.com

Regeneron warns its antibody drug may be less potent versus omicron

Regeneron's COVID-19 drug may be less effective versus omicron, the company warned Tuesday, though tests are ongoing to asses the new coronavirus variant's impact on the company's antibody treatment. Called REGEN-COV, Regeneron's drug hasn't yet been directly tested against omicron. But previous lab tests indicate the drug may be less...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Pfizer COVID booster FAQ: New omicron variant, side effects, who's eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A new variant of the COVID-19 virus found in South Africa is raising concerns around the world, as scientists rush to understand the mutated virus named omicron and countries restrict travel to guard against another wave of the disease. In response, Pfizer said it is investigating the new strain and will create a modified version of its vaccine if needed.
INDUSTRY

