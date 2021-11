Immerse yourself in the captivating world of soul collecting, and take on the role of a small crow who works as a “reaper” for the Reaping Commission Headquarters. The player travels to a realm untouched by death while tracking down a daring thief that has stolen a soul. Armed with a sword and arrow, it’s the player’s responsibility to explore the region. In this land of secrets, discover the origins of the Doors and the truth behind the flow of souls. Death’s Door is an intriguing action-adventure indie game that was released on July 20, 2021, for Xbox and Microsoft Windows, which will become accessible on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation starting on November 23, 2021.

