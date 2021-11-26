ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots now available for anyone 18 years and up

By JASON TRUITT Reid Health
Connersville News-Examiner
 5 days ago

Reid Health now has COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available for those 18 years and older...

www.newsexaminer.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
deseret.com

The CDC reveals if COVID-19 booster shots can protect you from omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that all fully vaccinated adults should get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to fight off the omicron variant. “Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, in a statement. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.”
NBC News

Majority of mumps cases are among the vaccinated, CDC finds

Mumps cases continue to circulate in the U.S., largely among vaccinated people, including children. Cases of mumps, once a common childhood illness, declined by more than 99 percent in the U.S. after a vaccine against the highly contagious respiratory infection was developed in 1967. Cases dropped to just 231 in 2003, down from more than 152,000 in 1968. But cases began climbing again in 2006, when 6,584 were reported, most of them in vaccinated people.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ranks 2nd In US For COVID Boosters, As Experts Race To Understand Omicron’s Impact

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota ranks second in the nation for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 30% receiving additional shots as experts race to understand an emerging viral variant and blunt its impact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday strengthened its recommendation that everyone 18 or older should get the booster six months after receiving Pfizer and Moderna, or two months after Johnson & Johnson, respectively. The agency had previously said that older adults “should” get the booster, while the rest of adults “may” get the shot. “The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of...
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
Florida Phoenix

FL to monitor data on vaccine effectiveness as new omicron variant spreads globally

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With fears mounting over the new omicron variant, Florida officials plan to monitor data on vaccine effectiveness and monoclonal antibody treatments against the new variant, according to a spokeswoman from the DeSantis administration. During a news conference yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t appear to announce any plans to combat the variant if cases arise in […] The post FL to monitor data on vaccine effectiveness as new omicron variant spreads globally appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
