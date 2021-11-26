ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl takes her first buck

By KATE THURSTON kthurston@newsexaminer.com
Connersville News-Examiner
 5 days ago

Chances are over your Thanksgiving meal this week, a...

Norfolk Daily News

Outdoor Adventures: First buck

Vann Henery poses with his first buck harvested during the last day of firearm deer season. Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.
Pine And Lakes News

Poachers take large buck in Baxter

BAXTER — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating a deer poached during the overnight hours on Friday, Nov. 12, in Baxter. The deer was found Saturday with its antlers removed on the north side of Clearwater Road west of Minnesota Highway 371, said Joe Albert, the Minnesota DNR Enforcement Division communications coordinator. None of the meat was harvested by the poachers on the estimated 4.5-year-old buck.
carolinasportsman.com

Burnsville hunter takes down Mitchell County moose-like buck

Steve Woody of Burnsville, N.C. killed a 15-point Mitchell County moose-like buck on Nov. 23, 2021. The deer’s antlers were palmated to appear much like those of a moose. Woody shot the buck from 100 yards away, and he was leaving the woods when he shot it. “I sat all...
Oklahoma Hunters Help Little Boy With Cancer Shoot First Buck

Green Country hunters came together to help a little boy fighting cancer, shoot his first buck!. Bradley Lawson has been fighting aggressive cancer since he was three years old- he has grown up in hospitals. He is 5 now. Bradley had rounds of unsuccessful surgeries to remove his tumor and was eventually taken off life support, but he survived! His dad tells me, while Bradley was in the hospital, on his sickest days-----he would talk about, one day, being able to go hunt and shoot a buck.
One Week Left to Submit Farm History for “Hoosier Homestead” Book

Only a few days remain to submit your free farm history for the upcoming Hoosier Homestead Farms – Honoring Farm Legacy coffee table book if you own one of the over 6,000 Hoosier Homestead awarded farms. This book might be the only one of its kind every published in Indiana, so you don’t want your Hoosier Homestead farm to be left out forever.
Buck fed by visitors injures girl at Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE, Calif. — A buck being fed by visitors at Yosemite National Park injured a girl who approached and startled the animal, park officials said. The girl was injured Wednesday when the startled buck’s antlers connected with the girl’s arm, causing a deep laceration and chest wounds, park officials said in a Facebook post. The child, whose identity and age was not revealed, was treated at the Yosemite Medical Center and was later taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to The Fresno Bee.
First ever “Big Buck Photo Contest” underway

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice took time out of his remarks about COVID-19 to remind all West Virginia hunters that the WVDNR’s first ever “Big Buck Photo Contest” is officially underway. Hunters have until Dec. 27 to take a photo of themselves with a buck harvested during a 2021...
Willow Pruitt kills her first buck

With the temps dropping we thought that it would be best to set the greenfield in hopes that their appetite would lead to one daylighting. As the sun came up a few does filtered into the plot. We observed them feed heavily for about 45 min when Willow Pruitt spotted...
Athens Daily Review

First Buck

Jacklynn Raney poses with her first buck. The buck was shot in Pawhuska, Oklahoma with her 25-06. She is the daughter of Peyton and Paul Arthur, an Athens native, and lives in Wann, Oklahoma.
