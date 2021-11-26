Girl takes her first buck

Green Country hunters came together to help a little boy fighting cancer, shoot his first buck!. Bradley Lawson has been fighting aggressive cancer since he was three years old- he has grown up in hospitals. He is 5 now. Bradley had rounds of unsuccessful surgeries to remove his tumor and was eventually taken off life support, but he survived! His dad tells me, while Bradley was in the hospital, on his sickest days-----he would talk about, one day, being able to go hunt and shoot a buck.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO