Girl takes her first buck

YOSEMITE, Calif. — A buck being fed by visitors at Yosemite National Park injured a girl who approached and startled the animal, park officials said. The girl was injured Wednesday when the startled buck’s antlers connected with the girl’s arm, causing a deep laceration and chest wounds, park officials said in a Facebook post. The child, whose identity and age was not revealed, was treated at the Yosemite Medical Center and was later taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to The Fresno Bee.
