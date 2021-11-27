ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

European protests only prolong COVID

By Editorial
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-protocol protests run rampant in Europe, so does the deadly coronavirus itself. Several governments in the once — and now current — pandemic epicenter have taken tough but necessary measures to stem what German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls a "highly dramatic" situation (quite an adjective for the decidedly undramatic...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany said on Sunday it was continuing to work closely with the United States on implementing a deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and carries gas from Russia to Germany. Germany's foreign ministry said it continued to coordinate...
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
Reuters

'Go through. Go,' Lukashenko tells migrants at Polish border

BRUZGI, Belarus/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants stranded at the border with Poland on Friday that his country would help them to return home if they wanted but would not force them. Thousands of migrants are stuck on the European Union’s eastern frontier, in what the EU says...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Scoop: Germany urges Congress not to sanction Putin’s pipeline

The German government has urged members of Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that doing so will "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," according to documents obtained by Axios. Why it matters: At a time when roughly 100,000 Russian troops are massing at its...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Europe must work together to defend against authoritarianism and disinformation, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday. Lithuania has faced sustained pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, since allowing...
POLITICS
Fox News

Thousands protest in Belgium against COVID-19

Ten of thousands of people marched through central Brussels on Sunday to protest against reinforced COVID-19 measures that the government has imposed to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Many in the huge demonstration that police estimated at 35,000 people also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated...
PROTESTS
healththoroughfare.com

New COVID Restrictions Trigger Protests Across Europe

The reported numbers of COVID infections and deaths show that Europe is the new epicenter for now. As a result, it was only a matter of time until countries started to impose tough restrictions. It was also inevitable that riots would also appear along with the authorities’ new decisions. The...
PROTESTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Modi vows to repeal India farm laws after prolonged protests

NEW DELHI (AP) — In a surprise announcement, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday his government will withdraw the controversial agriculture laws that prompted yearlong protests from tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to his administration. The decision is a major climbdown by Modi’s...
INDIA
Deadline

Protests Erupt Across Several European And Australian Cities Over Vaccination Mandates

New restrictions on access for the unvaccinated and increasing mandates to be inoculated are sending protesters to the streets in Europe, Australia and other countries. Authorities in Rotterdam opened fire Friday on protesters during a demonstration against new restrictions on unvaccinated access to public facilities. At least seven people were injured and more than 20 people were arrested on Friday night. Protesters set fires and threw rocks over new measures that will curb access to restaurants and shops for the unvaccinated. Many European countries have stepped up restrictions on unvaccinated people. In Vienna, a crowd estimated in the thousands hit the streets after the Austrian government announced a full lockdown and a vaccine mandate. Meanwhile, Australia saw thousands gathered at rallies across the country as part of an international day of protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Demonstrators were out in force in  Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide.
PROTESTS
UPI News

Tens of thousands in Austria protest COVID-19 restrictions

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people in Austria marched through the capital Vienna Saturday to protest government restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 38,000 demonstrators participated in Saturday's protest, mostly without masks or social distancing, according to the Krone newspaper. Chants of...
PROTESTS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: European Covid Concerns Are Helping Bonds

As yesterday's AM commentary tacitly suggested, "winter is coming" in terms of the connection between colder temps and higher covid case counts. Europe is ahead of the curve in that regard with several countries in the midst of parabolic case count growth. Most notably, Austria imposed a new lockdown and vaccine mandate overnight. The news was clearly correlated with a rapid drop in bond yields.
PUBLIC HEALTH

