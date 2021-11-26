ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Jaguars-Falcons game be on TV in your area?

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
Jacksonville will be back in action on Sunday looking for a win after dropping its last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. This time, the Atlanta Falcons come to town for the game that was added as the 17th game on the schedule, and while they sit at just 4-6 on the season, they still have an outside shot at the playoffs in an NFC that isn’t very strong beyond the top teams.

Still, as we’ve seen this season, wins don’t come easy for this Jaguars team, and it will need to play much better on the offensive side of the ball to have a chance in this one. For fans trying to watch the game on TV, it will be locally broadcast on FOX within the yellow-shaded area below, per 506Sports.

As you can see, the game will be available throughout almost the entire state of Georgia in addition to the Jacksonville area. It will also be televised in small portions of South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be on the call for the game, which kicks at 1 p.m. EST.

The Falcons aren’t particularly good on either side of the ball, but they do have some weapons on offense, namely running back Cordarrelle Patterson (who is questionable) and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who could be a matchup nightmare for a secondary that will be without No. 1 cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

The Jaguars will look to get back in the win column after a two-week absence and earn their third win in 2021.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

