GORHAM – Yet another Maine resident has signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers with the University of Maine Black Bears. This time, Gorham girls soccer standout Maddie Michaud has inked her NLI to play with the Black Bears in Orono next season. Michaud led her Rams this season with 16 goals and six assists, and was named First-Team All-State as a result, as well as All-Conference. Michaud said she already has some familiarity with the team, and is looking forward to playing in Orono.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO