▶️ Little Did I Know: The imperfect science of snow forecasting

Many of you will see your first flakes of snow if you’re up tonight, and upon waking tomorrow. Get ready: many of us will see the first snowfall of the season this weekend. A cold front pushing offshore from Southern New England is the leading edge of much colder air to be with us over the weekend. There’s enough moisture behind this frontal system along with a small area of low pressure to bring us an area of rain and snow late this evening into the early morning hours of Saturday. Some areas will see the ground turn white and even see some measurable snow away from the coastline. The chances we see snow are 50/50 and I think it’s possible some of you don’t see anything at all. The map below gives an idea of what is possible.

