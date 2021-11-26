Smith scores 22 points, No. 19 Auburn beats Syracuse 89-68

Auburn simply proved to be too much for Syracuse, having their way at both ends of the court in an 89-68 romp in the closing game for both teams in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Tigers (5-1) shot just under 51 percent overall and 40 percent from three, puncturing the 2-3 zone of the Orange (3-3) at will. Deep and athletic, ten Tigers played at least eight minutes of action with no one finishing with more than 30.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO