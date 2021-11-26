ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith scores 22 points, No. 19 Auburn beats Syracuse 89-68

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bruce Pearl learned a...

Auburn, and reality, crashes down on Syracuse

Auburn simply proved to be too much for Syracuse, having their way at both ends of the court in an 89-68 romp in the closing game for both teams in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Tigers (5-1) shot just under 51 percent overall and 40 percent from three, puncturing the 2-3 zone of the Orange (3-3) at will. Deep and athletic, ten Tigers played at least eight minutes of action with no one finishing with more than 30.
