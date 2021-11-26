Smith scores 22 points, No. 19 Auburn beats Syracuse 89-68

Alabama quarterback and likely Heisman frontrunner Bryce Young had several moments to remember during Saturday's 24-22 win at Auburn, leading a game-tying 97-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes before delivering a handful of on-target strikes in overtime to help the Crimson Tide to victory. Alabama trailed by 10 points...
Dillon Gabriel, one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football over the last few seasons, is leaving the University of Central Florida. Gabriel announced on Saturday that he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to leave UCF. He immediately becomes one of the best transfers on the market. There’s...
The Auburn Tigers had a certain victory in the Iron Bowl but choked it away in four overtimes to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, as the Auburn Tigers lost a very winnable Iron Bowl to the Alabama Crimson Tide in four overtimes, 24-22.
Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
Auburn simply proved to be too much for Syracuse, having their way at both ends of the court in an 89-68 romp in the closing game for both teams in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Tigers (5-1) shot just under 51 percent overall and 40 percent from three, puncturing the 2-3 zone of the Orange (3-3) at will. Deep and athletic, ten Tigers played at least eight minutes of action with no one finishing with more than 30.
College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
At last we are in the SEC. The conference which LSU calls home is also home to an incredible deep group of sitting head coaches and coordinators who could be on the Tigers radar. This conversation has to start with Texas a&M head man Jimbo Fisher. His appeal as a...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Smith scored 20 points and hit three free throws with 7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime and Belmont defeated Furman 95-89 in nonconference play on Monday night. Smith opened the overtime period with a 3-pointer and the Bruins (2-1) never...
PHOENIX (AP) — It was a shooting slog for much of Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, who bricked short jumpers, 3-pointers and just about everything in between. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort scored 34 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 101-89 on Wednesday night. It was Dort's fifth straight game scoring at least 20 points, so Thunder coach Mark Daigneault is no longer surprised by the outbursts. “I mean, we try not...
CLEVELAND — Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday night. Curry made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in the...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points, Khris Middleton tied Milwaukee’s record for career 3-pointers and the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-102 on Wednesday night. Middleton returned after missing eight games due to COVID-19 and made consecutive 3-pointers 30 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to...
Syracuse basketball vs Colgate Nov. 20, 2021 — The Syracuse basketball team takes on Colgate at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gay showed he still knows how to make a major impact on a game even while playing limited minutes. Gay hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in his season debut to help the Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 119-103 on Thursday night.
Nothing came easy for Auburn in its first road game of the season. The Tigers had a difficult time getting shots to fall; they made 34.4 percent of their shots and just 5-of-26 from beyond the arc. They had more turnovers (14) than assists (12). They just generally had a difficult time against a tough USF defense that wanted to make Friday night’s matchup at Amalie Arena a low-scoring affair.
