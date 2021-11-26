ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rakell, Stolarz help Ducks end skid in 4-0 win over Senators

By DAN GREENSPAN - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 3 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist,...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Washington Capitals winning streak ends in overtime to Ducks

The Washington Capitals fought but once again couldn’t overcome the overtime jinx as they snapped their four game winning streak. The Anaheim Ducks, believe it or not, are on a roll and extend their winning streak to eight games. The Ducks struck first on a goal from Cam Fowler at...
NHL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Ducks’ Rickard Rakell rejoins teammates for part of practice

IRVINE — Rickard Rakell returned to the ice Wednesday and skated with his teammates for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury during the Ducks’ overtime loss Oct. 28 to the Buffalo Sabres. He participated in a limited part of the practice, performing a series of non-contact drills before departing.
NHL
Daily Breeze

Ducks forward Rickard Rakell poised to rejoin lineup after injury layoff

IRVINE — Rickard Rakell played eight games to start 2021-22, scoring four goals and looking like his old productive self again after a couple of rocky seasons in which his scoring touch seemed to have abandoned him. Then he sat out 10 games because of an upper-body injury. Now, he’s...
NHL
Reuters

Timo Meier helps Sharks pull out win over Senators

Timo Meier capped a three-point game by scoring the game-winning goal midway through the third period, leading the host San Jose Sharks to a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Matt Nieto, Tomas Hertl, Nick Bonino, Logan Couture and Jacob Middleton also scored for the Sharks, who have...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Anthony Stolarz
Person
Rickard Rakell
coloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche Player Grades from Win over Ducks

Six straight wins for the Avalanche. Let’s do those grades:. Gabe Landeskog (A) – Two assists, four shots on net, and 13 Corsi events for, four against. That’s a very solid hockey game for the captain. This content is for CHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.49...
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Anthony Stolarz, Ducks blank Senators, end 3-game losing streak

ANAHEIM — The Ducks chipped the rust off backup goaltender Anthony Stolarz and sent him out onto the ice to face the Ottawa Senators in their annual Black Friday matinee at Honda Center. John Gibson got a well-earned rest after eight consecutive starts and three straight defeats. Stolarz made 34...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Stolarz's Shutout Backstops Ducks to 4-0 Win

Anthony Stolarz posted a 34-save shutout, leading the Ducks to a 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators today at Honda Center. With the win, Anaheim improves to 11-7-3 to sit third in the Pacific Division in points (25). NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. Making his first start since Nov. 5,...
NHL
dallassun.com

Kings look to end skid, take advantage of lowly Senators

The Los Angeles Kings will be looking to end their second lengthy losing streak of the season when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. The Kings have lost five in a row and four straight on their seven-game homestand. Los Angeles is coming off a 6-2 loss against...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Anaheim Ducks#The Ottawa Senators 4 0
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: Rakell, Zegras & More

The second half of this week’s edition of Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors focuses on the return of Rickard Rakell, the continued rise of Trevor Zegras and a terrific goaltending performance from Anthony Stolarz. Rakell on Fire Since Return From Injury. Since returning from injury, Rakell has scored points in...
NHL
perutribune.com

Kings knock off Senators 4-2 to halt losing streak at 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Viktor Arvidsson had a power-play goal and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings. Cal Petersen made 30 saves and Anze Kopitar had three assists.
NHL
NHL

Grundstrom scores twice, Kings defeat Senators to end skid at five

Carl Grundstrom scores against the Ottawa Senators to make it 2-1 Carl Grundstrom scored twice for his first NHL multigoal game, and Anze Kopitar had three assists for the Kings (9-8-3), who were 0-3-2 in their previous five games following a seven-game winning streak. Cal Petersen made 30 saves. "We...
NHL
perutribune.com

Toronto tops Ducks, ties team mark for consecutive road wins

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs completed the most successful month in franchise history by beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday night. The Maple Leafs went 12-2-0 this month, becoming the eighth...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Reilly, Blidh & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, reports came out last week that the New York Rangers are looking to add a middle-six forward to their lineup, and some are suggesting that Jake DeBrusk could be a potential match. Meanwhile, defenceman Mike Reilly has found himself watching some games from the press box as of late, and head coach Bruce Cassidy explained why. Last but not least, some are suggesting that while Trent Frederic remains out with injury, Anton Blidh may be stealing his spot on the fourth line.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Vladar posts second consecutive shutout after making 27 saves in 4–0 win over Bruins

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. The Calgary Flames posted a shutout tonight, defeating the fearsome Boston Bruins at TD Garden by a 4–0 score. Flames goaltender @Dan Vladar recorded his second shutout in as many games — and the second shutout of his career — between the pipes on Sunday. He stopped all 27 Bruins shots he faced to elevate his own personal record this season to 4–0–1 with a .945 save percentage.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy