40oz Cult Drops First Volume of ‘Death By House Music’

Greek DJ and producer Mihalis Safras brings three groovy house tunes to Solardo’s imprint Sola with the release of the On The Floor EP. Mihalis Safras is a name that all house music lovers should be familiar with if they’ve dived into the depths of tech house in their hunt for quality tunes. This Greek DJ and producer landed some massive releases over the years on labels including Relief, Cajual, and Repopulate Mars, among others, while also teaming up with artists like Green Velvet, Gene Farris, and Prok & Fitch along the way. Another label that Mihalis Safras has found a home on as of late is Sola, dropping Minimi and The Voice on the imprint in 2020. Now, he’s returned to Solardo’s label with the release of On The Floor.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO