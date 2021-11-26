ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

40oz Cult Drops First Volume of ‘Death By House Music’

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first volume of Death By House Music has arrived with Wenzday taking the reins to curate house tunes from FreeFall, BLVNKSPVCE, and more. While 40oz Cult might be most known for the releases on the label that have landed in the bass realm, the house music side of the label...

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

T-Pain Can’t Control The Ride On New Song “Shootin’ Up The Club”

Things are getting out of hand in the bedroom for T-Pain on the raunchy new song about risky sexual escapades, titled “Shootin’ Up the Club,” which he teased on Twitter Friday (Nov. 26). On the new song, Teddy Penderass Down comes out to play with a passionate love interest eager...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Method Man releases new music, drops NFT collection

Method Man’s Genesis NFT Collection drops on Flow Blockchain. TuneGO has announced that platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Method Man will drop the first-ever Genesis non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Flow from the Tical Universe, one day ahead of the highly anticipated release of the single “New Old School” on November 19th.
VIDEO GAMES
metalinsider.net

Striker drop “Deathwish” music video

Canadian heavy metal act Striker fooled their fans last month with a social media post reading “RIP Striker 2007-2021.” A few days after the scare the group dropped a brand new single, “Deathwish.” The song is also marked as the group’s introductory track with new drummer Jonathan Webster and bassist Pete Klassen who joined in 2019. Today (17th), the band has proven they’re not going anywhere anytime soon as they’ve dropped a music video for their latest single.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Tinlicker Drops New Single and Announces ‘In Another Lifetime’

Dutch duo Tinlicker just unveiled their latest single, “You Take My Hand” with Jamie Irrepressible, and dropped the details for In Another Lifetime. Few artists have captivated the hearts and minds of listeners around the world quite as Tinlicker has over the years. Whether they’re leaving their fans impressed with stunning originals and remixes or taking the stage at some of the scene’s biggest festivals and intimate, curated events, it’s impossible to ignore the success they’ve had. Now, as Tinlicker continues to rise from the ashes of the pandemic, this duo is making an even greater mark on the dance music community with releases including Lost Gravity and Hypnotised / I Can Feel.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cult#Death By House Music#Blvnkspvce
edmidentity.com

Marco Faraone Releases Two New Tunes on Factory 93 Records

Italian DJ and producer Marco Faraone heads to Factory 93 Records with two tracks, “Timeless” and “Mirror Games,” in tow. Factory 93 Records has been off to the races with some fantastic tunes gracing the label since its debut earlier this year. Focused on the vast soundscape of house and techno, the label already delivered releases from the likes of Eli Brown, Township Rebellion, and Will Clarke, among others. Now, they’ve looked to sensational Italian artist Marco Faraone to offer up even more immersive soundscapes to explore with the release of Timeless / Mirror Games.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Cercle Teams Up with Above & Beyond for Upcoming Livestream

Cercle announces that Above & Beyond are set to play at Colombia’s Andes Mountains for the first concert on top of Piedra del Peñol. Since its debut, renowned brand Cercle has curated intimate, unique shows at picturesque venues with some of the scene’s most beloved artists. This has included artists such as Carl Cox, Gorgon City, Disclosure, Monolink, Bob Moses, Ben Böhmer, ZHU, and Sébastien Léger, among many others. Now, after releasing The Cercle Story – Chapter One – which will see select tracks available for purchase on vinyl – Cercle has announced the latest edition of the series that will feature Above & Beyond at Piedra del Peñol.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

FOOLiE Heads to House Of Hustle for Latest EP

FOOLiE is clearly intent on igniting dancefloors near and far with the release of his latest EP, Low Blip, that’s landed on House Of Hustle. Since first emerging on the scene, FOOLiE has looked to cause a stir with some stunning house grooves that you can’t help but move your body to. This year has seen this NorCal-based artist continue his rise through the ranks of the scene as he dropped heaters like “My Body” on Box Of Cats and “Bass Drum” with 96 Vibe and Wez on Basement Leak, along with the 15-track album Conversations on Trippy Ass Technologies as well.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Franky Wah Shines with Latest EP on Anjunadeep, ‘Why Not Me’

Franky Wah highlights his growth as an artist and delivers breathtaking progressive soundscapes with his latest EP on Anjunadeep, Why Not Me. Yorkshire-based artist Franky Wah has been steadily carving out a place for himself amongst dance music’s most illustrious names as of late. From garnering massive support from some of the industry’s most respected tastemakers to dominating crowds at some of the world’s most prestigious events, he’s constructed a signature sound throughout his career that has become a multifaceted hallmark of his powerful production abilities.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
edmidentity.com

Nora En Pure Announces Purified Los Angeles

Nora En Pure is set to bring her Purified showcase to Los Angeles in March of 2022 in partnership with Insomniac Events. After dominating the decks and winning the hearts of many around the world over the past few years, the title of queen of melodic house is fitting for Nora En Pure. During this time she’s graced the dance music scene with countless performances at some of the world’s most iconic festivals and clubs, released countless tracks that are immersive to their core, and continued to grow her Purified brand to become a behemoth in its own right as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hyde Park Herald

Glorious music at Bond Chapel and International House

The pandemic-inspired “Sound/Sites” video series offered by UChicago Presents continues even though music with live audiences has returned. This is great news, because the idea of the series is to showcase marvelous performances that also highlight beautiful and interesting spaces and architecture at the university in a way that a live performance cannot do. According to the program notes, the concept, which has resulted in rewarding videos, was the brainchild of Amy Iwano (the recently departed head of UChicago Presents) and Berthold Hoeckner (the UChicago faculty member who has given so many insightful pre-concert lectures throughout Chicago).
CHICAGO, IL
edmidentity.com

Mihalis Safras Drops It ‘On The Floor’ with Latest EP

Greek DJ and producer Mihalis Safras brings three groovy house tunes to Solardo’s imprint Sola with the release of the On The Floor EP. Mihalis Safras is a name that all house music lovers should be familiar with if they’ve dived into the depths of tech house in their hunt for quality tunes. This Greek DJ and producer landed some massive releases over the years on labels including Relief, Cajual, and Repopulate Mars, among others, while also teaming up with artists like Green Velvet, Gene Farris, and Prok & Fitch along the way. Another label that Mihalis Safras has found a home on as of late is Sola, dropping Minimi and The Voice on the imprint in 2020. Now, he’s returned to Solardo’s label with the release of On The Floor.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Drift Away to a Dream-Filled Utopia with Itona’s ‘Sleepy’ EP

Itona crafted up the perfect lullabies to help your worries fade away as you drift into an altered state of mind with his latest soothing EP, Sleepy. Since emerging with his Itona alias, ENiGMA Dubz has shown us a soft and gentler side to his original sound. This project consists of tenderhearted elements that transport listeners to places high about the clouds. Releases like You, Ascending, and Reverie perfectly emphasize the vibrations and emotions that make up the frequencies. Recently, he’s given fans a taste of his forthcoming EP with tracks “Lullaby,” “One Time,” and “Stay,” and now Sleepy is being released in its entirety into the world on his own imprint Morii Records.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Piero Pirupa and Havoc & Lawn Team Up on ‘SPKRS’

Piero Pirupa and Havoc & Lawn team up to drop two house heaters to warm up the dancefloor with SPKRS on Repopulate Mars. Lee Foss continues to curate fresh talent to his Repopulate Mars imprint and serves up out-of-this-world tunes to break funky new tracks for house and techno lovers. Earlier this year, artists such as SOSA, Miane, and Nightfunk delivered zapping beats to kick up the bliss in the red dust. Continuing the momentum, Repopulate Mars is featuring a powerhouse collaboration as a way to float into the cosmos, with Piero Pirupa and Havoc & Lawn working together to bring the SPKRS EP to life.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Get to Know Indonesian Bass Artist Papa Khan

Rising bass phenom Papa Khan gets personal about his debut single on Monstercat, the origin of his name, and his plans for the future. Many rising artists dream of signing their first release to a major label for years while spending countless hours in the studio, pushing boundaries of their sound, and playing every chance they get. But believing in yourself and the process is something else that’s crucial for artists to do in the early days of their career, and that’s something Papa Khan has practiced.
ENTERTAINMENT
edmidentity.com

Project Z Releases 2021 Festival Compilation

Looking for a dose of bass and hard dance? Then make sure to listen to the Project Z 2021 Festival Compilation for some quality tunes. The latest battle between Bassrush and Basscon is kicking off today at Project Z, and those who are on the hunt for fresh tunes in the realm of bass and hard dance have been gifted with quite a treat. The two beloved Insomniac brands have joined forces to bring forth the Project Z 2021 Festival Compilation that offers up 19 tracks that are all stunners in their own right.
THEATER & DANCE
edmidentity.com

Saturna Delivers a Transformational Journey on Debut EP

Close your eyes and let Saturna take you on a journey through the euphonious soundscapes from his creative mind with the Departure EP. There must be something in the water in Canada because the talent and music coming out of there are absolutely jaw-dropping. Including rising producer Saturna, hailing from Victoria and bringing forth with him fresh, buttery vibrations. You almost feel this instant sense of ease when listening to his tracks, like you could float away without a worry in the world. Now, Saturna is back with his debut EP and Sacred Hive release, Departure.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Loew Drops Two-Track ‘Strange Loop’ EP

UK-based artist Loew makes his return to Renaissance Records with the release of the two-track Strange Loop EP. Although Loew might be a new name to surface in the realm of melodic house and electronica, the man behind the music, Graeme Laverty, has decades of experience with releases on labels like Steel Fish as well as engineering work as well. This new project is about “whatever feels right not currently what’s hot” to help further showcase the dynamic nature of his sound, and his previous releases, Soul Harvest and 2 Doves 1 Snowball, explore that in full.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Eats Everything Talks About a Decade in the Industry

Eats Everything is on tour to celebrate 10 years of music since breaking out and we caught up with him to chat about this mega milestone!. Dan Pearce, aka Eats Everything is, without question, an absolute legend in the house and techno industry. From the moment he broke onto the scene a decade ago, with the appropriately titled “Entrance Song,” he has captured our hearts with tunes including “All The Ladies” with Fatboy Slim, “Space Raiders,” and my personal favorite, his remix of Green Velvet’s “Flash.” Whether releasing on his own imprints Edible and El8HT or flexing his skills on labels like Crosstown Rebels, Dirtybird, or Desolat, whenever Eats Everything music hits the airwaves, people are going to lose their minds in the best way possible.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Thew Brings the Heat with “Unsettling Presence 2.0”

“Unsettling Presence 2.0” is a roller coaster of vibrations that highlight the impressive, continuous growth of Thew and his sound. Idaho-based producer Thew has been making massive strides in his career, especially over the course of the last year. He’s dropped tracks across a multitude of genres including his flip of “Gemini,” “Ain’t Bangin,” and “Rubberbanding,” as well as his releases on Wavecraft – Prismatic and “In My Lawn.” Thew’s palette for sound and stellar ability to always push forth something fresh has made him an artist you need to watch out for and that is further proven with his latest creation “Unsettling Presence 2.0“
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

DESNA Gifts Us with a Playlist of Her Favorite Tunes

DESNA celebrates her recent performance at Time Warp USA with a curated playlist that’s teeming with techno heaters. New York City-based techno artist DESNA has continued to carve out plenty of space for herself since first bringing the alias to life in 2017. During this time she’s made a name for herself at iconic nightclubs like Output, where she hosted a residency from 2017 to 2019, along with Avant Gardner and Brooklyn Mirage. DESNA further fostered her international following by taking the stage at EDC Mexico and GEM Fest in Tibilsi, Georgia, quickly making her one of the rising techno artists to watch in the scene.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy