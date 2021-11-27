ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Concern Mounting for Boston Logan Travelers After Omicron Prompts Travel Ban

By Abbey Niezgoda
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a new COVID-19 variant emerges prompting the United States to issue a travel ban on South Africa and seven other countries, international travelers at Boston Logan are growing worried. The World Health Organization has named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern....

