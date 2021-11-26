ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Michael Bay Says 'Armageddon' Prophesied NASA’s DART Mission to Destroy an Asteroid

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan Michael Bay’s films really predict when BAYHEM will strike? He seems to think so. Michael Bay’s Armageddon follows a rag-tag team of spacemen trying to stop an asteroid that threatens to collide with Earth. While the film was a critical flop, it became a cult classic, and the space disaster...

Outsider.com

Massive Asteroid Will Approach Earth Tomorrow

In case you weren’t aware, a 430ft asteroid is currently hurtling towards earth. And it’s expected to approach earth tomorrow. But don’t go selling all your belongings and living like you’re dying just yet. The asteroid isn’t going to cause an apocalyptic event. The space rock is only expected to make a “close approach” (phew!).
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Satellites reveal Arctic rivers are changing faster than we thought

A civil and environmental engineering researcher at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has, for the first time, assimilated satellite information into on-site river measurements and hydrologic models to calculate the past 35 years of river discharge in the entire pan-Arctic region. The research reveals, with unprecedented accuracy, that the acceleration of water pouring into the Arctic Ocean could be three times higher than previously thought.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Extinct swordfish-shaped marine reptile discovered

A team of international researchers from Canada, Colombia, and Germany has discovered a new marine reptile. The specimen, a stunningly preserved meter-long skull, is one of the last surviving ichthyosaurs—ancient animals that look eerily like living swordfish. "This animal evolved a unique dentition that allowed it to eat large prey,"...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

How and When the Earth and Moon Formed

The Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago out of a mixture of dust and gas around the young sun. It grew larger thanks to countless collisions between dust particles, asteroids, and other growing planets, including one last giant impact that threw enough rock, gas, and dust into space to form the moon.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

SpaceX: Elon Musk explains how Mars city will make humanity interstellar

Humanity needs to prepare to go interstellar before it’s too late, Elon Musk explained last week. On Wednesday, the SpaceX CEO explained on Twitter how the spaceflight firm’s latest launch would help humanity protect Earth against asteroids. The long-term goal, however, is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars that would ensure humanity’s survival in case of a catastrophe on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

This hot 'stream' of star gas will collide with our galaxy sooner than we thought

The Milky Way is playing a violent game of tug-of-war with its two toughest neighbors — the rowdy sibling dwarf galaxies known as the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. It's hardly a fair contest. With a combined heft of about 17 billion solar masses (nearly 100 times scrawnier than the Milky Way), the two dwarf galaxies are slowly being torn apart by the gravity of our galaxy, and by each other.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An asteroid that measures the same size as the height of the Great Pyramid of Giza, is expected to pass by Earth on Monday afternoon, according to NASA. The 430-foot asteroid, 1994 WR12, will pass by our planet at a distance of 3.8 million miles. The...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Recently returned astronaut shares stunning photos of Earth

During his most recent six-month stint on the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Thomas Pesquet earned a reputation for taking sublime photos of Earth 250 miles below. Pesquet returned from the orbiting outpost a couple of weeks ago, but despite posting lots of images while in space, he still has...
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

NASA and SpaceX Launch First Rocket to Test Defense Against Giant Asteroid By Starting With Small One

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, launched Wednesday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Base in California. Just one part of NASA’s larger planetary defense strategy, DART – built...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Radio emission detected from the Vela X-1 bow shock

An international team of astronomers has conducted radio observations of a bow shock in the X-ray binary Vela X-1 using MeerKAT telescope. The observational campaign resulted in the detection of radio emission from this source. The finding is detailed in a paper published November 19 on arXiv.org. Vela X-1 is...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Study suggests Sun is likely an unaccounted source of the Earth's water

Curtin University researchers have helped unravel the enduring mystery of the origins of the Earth's water, finding the Sun to be a surprising likely source. A University of Glasgow-led international team of researchers including those from Curtin's Space Science and Technology Center (SSTC) found the solar wind, comprised of charged particles from the Sun largely made of hydrogen ions, created water on the surface of dust grains carried on asteroids that smashed into the Earth during the early days of the Solar System.
ASTRONOMY

