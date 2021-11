BTS finally held the first day of the much-awaited #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert on November 27 in a fully packed SoFi Stadium. Jimin, who has consistently expressed his desire to be on stage once again performing in front of a live audience, could not have been happier that he was living his dream again, and he showed the audience just how much. From his beautiful smiles, sweet words, powerful and yet graceful moves, as well as his honey vocals, he captivated the hearts of fans in and outside of the stadium, leaving them dazzled and having the time of their lives.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO