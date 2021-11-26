ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa needs big comeback to keep win streak intact vs Nebraska

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Iowa City) Iowa’s recent success over Nebraska in football continued on Friday with a 28-21 Hawkeye victory. The road squad needed 19 points in the 4th quarter to erase their big, early deficit.

Tyler Goodson ran 23 times for 156 yards to lead Iowa. Spencer Petras replaced Alex Padilla in the 2nd half and competed 7/13 passes for 102 yards.

Nebraska led 14-6 at the half and took a 21-6 lead in the 3rd quarter on a Logan Smothers TD run. The freshman quarterback for the Huskers ran 24 times for 64 yards and two scores. He also completed 16/22 passes for 198 yards, but the Hawkeye defense got a big interception from Jermari Harris.

Iowa’s first two scores of the 4th quarter came in the form of a blocked punt return and a safety. Lewis Central grad Caleb Shudak was 4/4 on field goals including a 44-yarder to tie the game with 7:21 remaining. A Petras QB sneak with 2:58 to play was the deciding score.

#16 Iowa takes a 10-2 record into bowl season. Nebraska finishes their season at 3-9.

